Sony Mini Bluetooth Speaker is pool party ready at just $38 (save $20)

Amazon is offering the Sony Mini Bluetooth Speaker for $38 shipped. This $20 savings slashes 35% off the going rate and marks one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. This speaker delivers big summer fun in a “perfectly portable” package, with a compact, IP67 waterproof case that’s as beach-ready as you are. Don’t be fooled by its size, Sony touts a “mighty sound” with EXTRA BASS settings so you can really feel all your favorite jams as well as hear them. It comes with a full, 16-hour battery life so you can take full advantage of those long summer nights, plus detachable carrier strap. And with all the money you’re saving, you can even stack a second-one for bigger, bolder, seamless sound with the Speaker Add Function. Rated 4.7/5 from over 14,000 satisfied Amazon customers. See below for more.

Now, if you’re looking for a high-quality speaker at the very lowest price with unparalleled customer satisfaction, you have to check out the Oontz Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker, now just $25.99 shipped on Amazon. It’s got killer sound, up to 100-foot Bluetooth range, (so you’re not tied down playing DJ all night,) and a sturdy, waterproof case. Get up to 14 hours of battery life off a single charge, and feel secure that you’re getting the highest qualities with 5-star ratings from over 96,000 Amazon customers.

But make sure you can get the very most out of your speaker’s battery life with CHOETECH’s Fabric MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger, now $40. It can charge your smartphone alongside Airpods, headphones, or other devices, backed by 4.9/5 star reviews on Amazon. Or save on fresh summer styles with DSW’s spring sale, or adventure-ready styles and more from Eddie Bauer, starting at just $8.

Sony mini Bluetooth speaker features:

  • VIRTUAL HAPPY HOUR: Turn your virtual happy hour party into a dance party with EXTRA BASS, and pair two for even more fun
  • PERFECTLY PORTABLE: Use the detachable carry strap to hang, carry, or clip the speaker to your bag
  • WATERPROOF CASING: Take to the pool or beach without worrying about water damaging the speaker unit

