Get the tunes bumping with Harman Kardon’s Go+Play Mini 2 speaker at $160 (Reg. $279+)

The official Harman/JBL eBay store is now offering the Harman Kardon Go+Play Mini 2 speaker for $159.99 shipped. Originally $450, this one currently fetches $279 at Amazon and is now an additional $119 off. Alongside 8-hours of wireless operation per charge and built-in microphones for taking calls, this high-end system provides “room filling sound” and a 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. On top of noise cancellation features, the Go+Play Mini Bluetooth speaker features a “premium fabric finishing” and a large stainless steel handle. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the booming, higher-end Harman Kardon option above, take a look at the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker. It certainly won’t be able to pump the tunes like the HK above, but it is, however, one of the highest-rated Bluetooth speakers in its extremely affordable $26 price range and an Amazon best-seller.

Then check out the new Samsung Sound Tower and Anker’s latest Soundcore speakers with USB-C, RGB, 15+ hour battery life, and more. You’ll also want to browse through today’s Anker Amazon sale, Amazon’s 20% off TOZO power bank Gold Box event, and everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.

More Harman Kardon Go+Play Mini 2 speaker:

Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room filling sound. Bluetooth transmitter frequency range: 2402 MegaHertz to 2480 MegaHertz

Built in rechargeable Li ion battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime and charges your smartphones and tablets via USB

Dual Microphone Conferencing System with Harman noise and echo cancelling technology delivers crystal clear conference calls

Wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Wireless Dual Sound enabled speakers together to elevate your music listening experience

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!