Get the tunes bumping with Harman Kardon’s Go+Play Mini 2 speaker at $160 (Reg. $279+)

Reg. $279+ $160

The official Harman/JBL eBay store is now offering the Harman Kardon Go+Play Mini 2 speaker for $159.99 shipped. Originally $450, this one currently fetches $279 at Amazon and is now an additional $119 off. Alongside 8-hours of wireless operation per charge and built-in microphones for taking calls, this high-end system provides “room filling sound” and a 50Hz to 20kHz frequency response range. On top of noise cancellation features, the Go+Play Mini Bluetooth speaker features a “premium fabric finishing” and a large stainless steel handle. Rated 4+ stars. More details below. 

If you’re not interested in the booming, higher-end Harman Kardon option above, take a look at the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker. It certainly won’t be able to pump the tunes like the HK above, but it is, however, one of the highest-rated Bluetooth speakers in its extremely affordable $26 price range and an Amazon best-seller

Then check out the new Samsung Sound Tower and Anker’s latest Soundcore speakers with USB-C, RGB, 15+ hour battery life, and more. You’ll also want to browse through today’s Anker Amazon sale, Amazon’s 20% off TOZO power bank Gold Box event, and everything else in our smartphone accessories guide.

More Harman Kardon Go+Play Mini 2 speaker:

  • Stream music wirelessly via Bluetooth to enjoy room filling sound. Bluetooth transmitter frequency range: 2402 MegaHertz to 2480 MegaHertz
  • Built in rechargeable Li ion battery supports up to 8 hours of playtime and charges your smartphones and tablets via USB
  • Dual Microphone Conferencing System with Harman noise and echo cancelling technology delivers crystal clear conference calls
  • Wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Wireless Dual Sound enabled speakers together to elevate your music listening experience

