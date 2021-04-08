This Amazon best-selling stainless steel mini freezer has hit $152.50 (All-time low)

Amazon is offering the Whynter 2.1-cubic foot Stainless Steel Mini Freezer/Refrigerator for $152.72 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $30 off the going rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $21. This premium freezer provides a nice-looking way to keep cool treats nearby. That is thanks to a stainless steel shell that could give your space a more high-end feel. It features a built-in thermostat that can be tweaked until you find the ideal temperature for the goodies you like to keep on hand. Inside you’ll find wire shelving and 2.1-cubic feet of storage. This offering snags the #2 spot on Amazon’s best-seller list and is rated an average of 4.5/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to keep items cool while on-the-go with four of Amazon’s Reusable Ice Packs at under $8 Prime shipped. Each unit measures 4.8 by 4.8 by 0.5 inches, helping ensure these can fit well in lunch boxes, coolers, and the list goes on. Nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average rating of 4.5/5 stars.

While you’re at it, why not give your kitchen an upgraded appearance with these Art3d peel-and-stick backsplash tiles priced from $6. Other discounts that could improve the look of your home include Novogratz’s Cache Metal Locker Cabinet at $126 alongside Convenience Concepts’ Trestle Desk for $74.

Whynter Stainless Steel Mini Freezer features:

Energy Star rated (uses less power than a light blub); Low noise level. Perfect for storing breast milk, ice cream and frozen food.

Freestanding setup (clearance around the unit is needed); 2.1 cu. ft. total storage volume; Product external dimensions: 17.5″W x 20″ D x 27.5″ H; Product internal dimensions: 12″ W x 21 3/8″ H x 14 7/8″ D (Compressor Step: 11 5/8″ W x 7 5/8″ H x 5 3/4″ D)

Sleek stainless steel reversible swing door; Recessed handle provides a flush finish with the door

Cylinder lock and two keys for added security; Mechanical temperature control -10° – 2°F

