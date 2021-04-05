Convenience Concepts’ Trestle Desk dives to $74 at Amazon (Save 33%)

Amazon is offering the Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk in Weathered White for $74.07 shipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and marks the best price we’ve tracked for well over a year. With a bright look and standout design, this desk is bound to uplift the appearance of any space you place it in. It’s outfitted with two shelves, providing a place to offload stationery, electronics, and much more. Measurements work out to 47 by 20 by 29.3 inches, allowing it to easily fit well inside a wide variety of room sizes. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your iPad to work when elevating it on your new desk with MoKo’s $4 Tablet Stand. It weighs less than two ounces and folds flat when not in use. There are six different slots which make it a cinch to find the perfect viewing angle for whatever task lays ahead. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by just under 11,000 Amazon shoppers.

The deals are far from over. A fact that a quick perusal of our Mac accessories and home goods guides will promptly convey. Notable offers include Amazon’s 100W 4-Port Type-C/USB-A Wall Charger for $43.50, this white office chair for $61, and the Amazon Basics Portable Laptop Tripod at $34.50. Finally, be sure to read up on Anker’s new 2-in-1 SD Card Reader with both Type-C and USB-A ports.

Convenience Concepts Designs2Go Trestle Desk features:

The Designs2Go Trestle Desk by Convenience Concepts, Inc. has a variety of key features. With two fixed shelves that provide plenty of space for the extras – such as files, books, or even supplies. The Perfectly sized desk top has ample space for computer, keyboard and mouse. All the necessities and then some. The sleek contemporary design is just an eye pleasing plus.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!