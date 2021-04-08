Art3d peel and stick backsplash tiles start from $6 at Amazon (All-time lows, up to 33% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Art3d (97% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering up to 33% off its peel and stick backsplash tiles. This is a great way to refresh a bathroom or kitchen space without spending a fortune or doing any permanent damage. While there are loads of styles and designs to choose from here, one standout is the Art3d 10-Sheet Subway Wall Panel Peel and Stick Backsplash for $25.59 shipped. This set was listed at $40 for more of last year and goes for around $32 lately. This is at least 20% off, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This bundle covers around 8.2-square feet and comes in 12- x 12-inch sheets. They apparently “never turn yellow” over time and can be installed with no grout, glue, mess, special tools, or experience, according to Art3d. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

But you’ll want to browse through the rest of the peel and stick backsplash options on sale today as well. There are plenty of styles starting from $6 Prime shipped as well as smaller bundles if you don’t need to cover a 10-pack worth of wall. Most of these backsplash sets also carry solid 4+ star ratings from Amazon customers too.

More on the Art3d peel and stick backsplash tiles:

1.4 TIMES COVERAGE AREA – the size of Art3d peel and stick tile is around 12″x12″, which covers 40% more area than a 10″x10″ tile covers.

PREMIUM PEEL AND STICK TILES – The art3d peel and stick tiles are made of eco-friendly material, resistant to heat and moisture, easy wipe to remove the stains. Suitable for smooth and clean surfaces. Stick to wall without extra glue.

10-SHEET PACKAGE – come in one box of 10 sheets premium quality 3-D gel-like tiles, total covers around 8.2 square feet area (The total coverage area is NOT 10 square feet because of the overlap area )

