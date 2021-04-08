FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Woot launches 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale from $120 (Cert. Refurb)

-
Applewoot
Save now From $120

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $119.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $259.99. Typically fetching $429 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings and marks one of the best prices to date. The 40mm GPS model is also on sale for $249.99, down from $399. Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features like an always-on display and ECG monitoring but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design and cellular connectivity. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Other notable Apple deals today include:

Then be sure to shop all of the discounts in today’s sale right here before heading on over to our Apple guide for the rest of the week’s best deals. Alongside this ongoing $50 discount on Apple’s latest iPad Air, you can still score an all-time low on Apple Watch Series 6 at $320.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

woot

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Strap this leather Apple Watch band on your wrist for j...
Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Magic Keyboard s...
Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at all-time l...
Apple’s $10 or less Mind-Bending Movie sale has K...
Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini with 512GB of storage ...
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB returns to all...
M1 MacBook Air falls to one of its best prices to date ...
Apple Watch Series 6 delivers a blood/oxygen sensor at ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $399

Apple Watch Series 6 delivers a blood/oxygen sensor at new low of $320 (Save $79)

$320 Learn More
All-time low

Save up to $250 on unlocked iPhone 11 Pro at all-time lows

$250 off Learn More
35% off

TACKLIFE’s 800A portable jump starter doubles as a 18000mAh battery at $52 (Save 35%)

$52 Learn More
$20 off

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Gaming Keyboard back to all-time low at $100, more from $28

$100 Learn More

Halo Master Chief Collection Season 6: Raven brings console mouse + keyboard support, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Novogratz’s industrial and vibrant Cache Metal Locker Cabinet strikes new low of $126

$126 Learn More

Hipsters and art nerds rejoice: Fujifilm announces new Instax Mini 40 camera dropping this month

Learn More
Reg. $15+

Score a year of Popular Mechanics magazine for under $6 shipped (Reg. $15+), more

$6 Learn More