Apple’s latest iPad Air delivers Magic Keyboard support at $50 off

-
Apple
Save $50 $549

Authorized retailer Expercom via Amazon offers the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $549.55 shipped. Normally fetching $599, you’re looking at nearly $50 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $9 and marking the second-best to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Air arrives with more of a pro design that’s centered around a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color. Everything is powered by the new A14 Bionic processor and there’s also the reintroduction of Touch ID, which returns in the power button. Get a closer look at all the features in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to grab one of MoKo’s iPad Air cases and keep things protected. Available in a variety of colors, you’ll only have to spend $10 or less depending on the color to pick up one of the well-reviewed cases at Amazon. Alongside just covering the back, there’s a folio cover that can even double as a stand. Plus, a 4.6/5 star rating from over 5,100 customers adds some extra peace of mind into the mix, as well.

The latest iPad Air can also take advantage of Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, the latter of which is also on sale right now. Both the 11- and 12.9-inch models can be had for much less than retail, delivering $100 discounts with prices starting at $199. But once you’ve completed the iPad workstation, go check out all of the other markdowns in our Apple guide as we make our way through the week.

iPad Air features:

With a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and True Tone for a more comfortable viewing experience.1 Powered by the new A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine for 4K video editing, music creation, and next-level games—all with ease. Featuring fast, easy, and secure Touch ID, advanced cameras, USB-C, and support for versatile accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.

