This 166-pack of Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads is only $4.50 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the 166-pack of its Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads for $4.66 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is within $0.23 of the lowest price we have tracked. Grabbing a new piece of furniture is a fun way to uplift the look of your space, but sometimes the feet can scuff up your flooring. Thankfully this highly-affordable and expansive set from Amazon is here to save the day. You’ll get 166 separate self-adhering pieces, ensuring you’re set for years to come. In addition to reducing the chances of scuffing, you’ll also stand to benefit from dampened noise levels when furniture is moved around. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And if the deal above feels like overkill for your needs, you could be better served by this 16-pack of Scotch Felt Furniture Pads at under $4 Prime shipped. You won’t have to worry about finding a place to store a bunch of excess furniture pads that you may not need for quite a while. Bear in mind that the lead deal gives you more than 10 times as many felt pads for less than $1 more.

With furniture pads in hand, perhaps its time to refresh your space with either Novogratz industrial Cache Metal Locker Cabinet at $126 or Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table or nightstand at $16.50 Prime shipped. And let’s not forget that this stainless steel mini refrigerator/freezer is down to $152.50.

Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads features:

Self-adhesive felt pads for placing underneath furniture legs to protect flooring; set includes transparent noise-reduction bumpers for protecting walls, doors, and more

Prevents scratches, scrapes, paint streaks and other damage; dampens noise

Soft felt construction provides a gentle barrier and slight elevation to separate surfaces

Adhesive back allows you to easily install the pads and bumpers onto flat surfaces

Suitable for a wide variety of home furniture, decor, and electronics

Includes a variety of pre-cut shapes and sizes

