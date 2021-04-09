FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This 166-pack of Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads is only $4.50 Prime shipped

-
AmazonHome GoodsAmazonBasics
33% off $4.50

Amazon is offering the 166-pack of its Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads for $4.66 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 33% off the typical rate there and is within $0.23 of the lowest price we have tracked. Grabbing a new piece of furniture is a fun way to uplift the look of your space, but sometimes the feet can scuff up your flooring. Thankfully this highly-affordable and expansive set from Amazon is here to save the day. You’ll get 166 separate self-adhering pieces, ensuring you’re set for years to come. In addition to reducing the chances of scuffing, you’ll also stand to benefit from dampened noise levels when furniture is moved around. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

And if the deal above feels like overkill for your needs, you could be better served by this 16-pack of Scotch Felt Furniture Pads at under $4 Prime shipped. You won’t have to worry about finding a place to store a bunch of excess furniture pads that you may not need for quite a while. Bear in mind that the lead deal gives you more than 10 times as many felt pads for less than $1 more.

With furniture pads in hand, perhaps its time to refresh your space with either Novogratz industrial Cache Metal Locker Cabinet at $126 or Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table or nightstand at $16.50 Prime shipped. And let’s not forget that this stainless steel mini refrigerator/freezer is down to $152.50.

Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads features:

  • Self-adhesive felt pads for placing underneath furniture legs to protect flooring; set includes transparent noise-reduction bumpers for protecting walls, doors, and more
  • Prevents scratches, scrapes, paint streaks and other damage; dampens noise
  • Soft felt construction provides a gentle barrier and slight elevation to separate surfaces
  • Adhesive back allows you to easily install the pads and bumpers onto flat surfaces
  • Suitable for a wide variety of home furniture, decor, and electronics
  • Includes a variety of pre-cut shapes and sizes

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

AmazonBasics

About the Author

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with up to 60% off Speck ...
Upgrade your setup with a massive 31- by 12-inch desk p...
FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench hits ne...
This Amazon-made 12-Pc. Melamine Dinnerware Set is diff...
This TOPGREENER in-wall outlet features a 36W USB-C por...
Masterbuilt’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Gr...
Disney Mickey Mouse Instant Pot Multi-Cooker drops down...
Garmin’s Oregon 750T Handheld GPS is a must for s...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 60%

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with up to 60% off Speck cases from $18

From $18 Learn More
Review

Review: Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro is this summer’s most value-packed speaker

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $60

Track workouts, sleep, stress, more: Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band at $39 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

$39 Learn More
New low

CORSAIR’s new K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits new low of $185

$185 Learn More
20% off

Sunglass Hut Flash Sale takes 20% off Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, more + free delivery

+ free shipping Learn More
Save 21%

This ultrasonic humidifier helps the whole family breathe easy, 500-sq. foot coverage at just $42

$42 Learn More
50% off

Upgrade your setup with a massive 31- by 12-inch desk pad at a low of $6.50 (50% off)

$6.50 Learn More
Reg. $150+

FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench hits new 2021 Amazon low at $126 shipped

$126 Learn More