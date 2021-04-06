At $16.50 Prime shipped, don’t miss Amazon’s #1 best-selling end table or nightstand

Amazon is offering the Furinno Just 3-Tier End Table for $16.67 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 25% off the typical rate there and marks the best price for a single unit we’ve tracked since June. It doesn’t matter if you’re in need of a night stand or end table, this deal is an affordable way to get the job done. It spans 13.4 by 11.5 by 22.8 inches and can hold up to 45 pounds of weight. Assembly is straightforward, helping ensure you can have this unit up and ready for use with only a minimal amount of time and effort required. This #1 Amazon best seller is rated an average of 4.6/5 stars.

Once you’ve unboxed and assembled your new end table or nightstand, you may want to give it a once-over with Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes at $6 Prime shipped. You’ll get a total of 150 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in a mere 15 seconds.

While you’re at it, have a look at Home Depot’s Dyson discounts with up to $99 of savings now up for grabs. And if you need a cordless vacuum today’s Amazon Gold Box delivers for $115.50. On the furniture front we’ve spotted Lavish Home’s all-in-one Floor Lamp/End Table for $89 alongside Convenience Concepts’ Trestle Desk at $74.

FURINNO Just 3-Tier End Table features:

Simple stylish design yet functional and suitable for any room

Material: Engineered particle board, PVC Tubes.

Featuring reversible two-tone both side lamination for one product two color options.

Fits in your space, fits on your budget. Sturdy on flat surface 5-minutes no tools no hassles assembly.

Product dimension: 13. 4(W)x11. 5(D)x22. 8(H) Inches

