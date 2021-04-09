Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for $23.50 (Save 27%)

Amazon currently offers the official Google Pixel 4a with 5G Fabric Case for $23.49 shipped. Having originally sold for $40 and more recently fetching $32, today’s offer amounts to 27% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low set only once before. Pair your Google Pixel 4a with 5G with one of its official cases to complete the first-party stylings. This cover sports a fabric design with a raised edge to protect the screen and will still let you take advantage of wireless charging. On top of the slick style, this case is made of 70% recycled plastic. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 425 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. More details below.

Now for those who don’t mind ditching the official Google seal of approval, there are plenty of extra savings to be had by going with a third-party option. Notably, Spigen’s Rugged Armor Case is a more budget-friendly way to protect your Pixel 4a 5G that’s backed by a 4.8/5 star rating. Here you won’t get quite as stylish as a case as the lead deal’s fabric design, but this option provides a bit more protection with a shock-resistance TPU material. Plus, it’s just $13 at Amazon.

Be sure to swing by our smartphone guide for other ways to can upgrade the Pixel experience. But if you’re in the market for a new phone altogether, our Android guide is the place to be. With price cuts on everything from the latest Samsung flagships to budget-friendly prepaid offerings, there are plenty of ways to grab a new handset.

Google Pixel 4a with 5G Fabric Case features:

Pixel 4a (5G) Case Dependable. And mindfully made. Stylish colors and machine-washable fabric keep your case looking great season after season. The slim, raised-edge design helps keep your screen and camera safe from scratches. The Pixel 4a (5G) Case uses over 70% recycled material, including fabric made from recycled plastic water bottles.

