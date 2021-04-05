Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra returns to Amazon low following $200 discount

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $999.99 shipped. Also at B&H for the same price. Down from its $1,200 going rate, you’re saving $200 with today’s offer amounting to only the third notable price cut and matching the all-time low. Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone delivers a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display that’s powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC and backed by 12GB of RAM. Galaxy S21 Ultra also delivers the most capable camera array of the lineup with a quad-sensor system, as well as S Pen support to complete the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 120 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look heading below for more.

With an all-time low on the discounted Galaxy S21 Ultra, protect your new handset by spending a fraction of the savings on Spigen’s Liquid Air P Case at $20. This cover helps defend against drops and scrapes while also bringing some extra grip into the mix thanks to a textured pattern on the back. Its slim design won’t add too much built, either. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 365 customers.

Alongside the $200 discounts we saw go live over the weekend on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G handsets, we’re still tracking plenty of other discounts in our Android guide. That includes an all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy S21 256GB at $150 off, not to mention all of the best app and game deals for your device that are still live right here.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features:

Create professional quality content with the pro-grade camera system of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra STORAGE 5G Smartphone. The quad camera system provides a 108MP wide, 12MP ultra-wide, 10MP 3x telephoto, and 10MP 10x telephoto cameras. In addition to 3x & 10x optical zoom, Space Zoom offers up to 100x digital zoom for long distance shots.

