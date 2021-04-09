Save up to 50% on prepaid Samsung, LG, and Motorola Android smartphones from $60

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of locked Tracfone and Total Wireless smartphones. Shipping is free across the board and prices start at $59.99. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy A11 4G 32GB Smartphone at $89.99. Normally fetching $150, you’re saving 40% in savings with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low.

Featuring a 6.4-inch HD display, Samsung Galaxy A11 arrives as an affordable smartphone offerings for those in looking to take Android for a spin. Complete with a 13MP triple camera array around back, you’re also looking at support for up to 512GB microSD cards to complement the onboard 32GB of storage. That’s alongside a month of free TracFone service to get you going right out of the box. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 920 customers. Head below for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of today’s Tracfone and Total Wireless sale right here for other handsets. Much like the lead deal, all of the discounted smartphones come bundled with at least $20 in airtime to help get you started making calls, texting, and browsing the web away from home. The handsets might not be the latest and greatest, but they will be perfect to get a family member in the smartphone game without having to spend a ton of cash. Shop everything right here from $60.

Or if you’d prefer to just go the unlocked route, our Android guide is filled with plenty of other hardware discounts. Earlier in the week we saw TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked handset drop to $315 to join the ongoing 10L smartphone deal at $175. But then don’t forget that you’ll find all of the best app and game deals for your device right here, as well.

Samsung Galaxy A11 features:

With the Samsung Galaxy A11, you get exactly what you need with the performance and reliability from a brand you can trust. Do more with a long-lasting battery, keep all of your stuff with a 32GB built-in memory, and experience it on a 6.4″HD Screen. Finally, the phone you need to keep connected with friends and family—and at just the right price. With a long-lasting battery, the Galaxy A11 gives you more time to post, talk, text and share with friends and family.

