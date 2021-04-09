DEWALT’s 20V MAX XR Drill Combo Kit drops to new Amazon low at $289 (Save $100)

Amazon currently offers the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $289 shipped. Normally fetching $389, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low. Those home improvement projects have no doubt been piling up, and this 2-tool combo kit from DEWALT is a great way to upgrade your DIY capabilities now that spring has arrived. Alongside the impact driver and hammer drill, you’re getting a 5A battery that’s compatible with the entire 20V MAX ecosystem. A bundled hardshell case and charger makes everything easy to stow away in-between jobs. Over 3,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Alternatively, you could go with this other DEWALT 20V MAX Combo Kit at $159 to save some extra cash. You aren’t getting quite as capable tools as found above, nor the hard shell case, but this package will have you handling DIY tasks around the house much the same. There’s still a bundled battery and charger, and over 21,000 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating to earn it #1 best-seller status at Amazon.

Then to help kickstart your weekend warrior setup, be sure to add DEWALT’s 31-piece Hex Key Ratcheting Wrench Set to your shop while it is on sale for $23.50. This ongoing price cut on Stalwart’s 21-bin organizer is also an easy recommendation for sprucing up the garage now that it’s down to $39.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Drill Combo Kit features:

The DCK299M2 20V MAX* combo kit features DEWALT cordless tools which are ideal for most drilling, hammering and fastening applications. This DEWALT 20 volt tools kit includes a DCF887 impact driver, DCD996 hammer drill, two 5.0 Ah battery packs and a charger. Both the impact driver and hammer drill have a compact and lightweight design to fit into tight areas, as well as an ergonomic handle for comfort and control.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!