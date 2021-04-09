Save up to 50% on mophie’s Ultrasuede Wireless 10W Charging Qi Pad at $15 Prime shipped

Today only, Woot is offering the mophie Wireless 10W Charging Qi Pad for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $50, this model sells for closer to $30 these days at Amazon where it is currently starts at $21.50. Today’s offer is up to 50% off the regular price and the lowest we can find. This model is rated to deliver up to 10-watts of power to wireless charging-enabled devices. Alongside the ability to charge through lightweight cases (up to 3mm thick), this one also features a nice Ultrasuede finish that looks great on the desktop or end table. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the mophie branding and Ultrasuede finish aren’t getting you excited here, take a look at the 10W Anker PowerWave Qi Pad at $9.50 Prime shipped instead. This one delivers much of the same feature set and carries a stellar 4+ star rating from over 96,000 Amazon customers. It has also achieved best-seller status at Amazon and includes an 18-month warranty from Anker.

The charging gear deals don’t stop there though. We also have ongoing offers available on Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand as well as elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging setup, and loads more in our latest Anker Amazon sale roundup from $8. Head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for additional offers.

More on the mophie Wireless 10W Charging Qi Pad:

Power when you need it in the perfect size. The wireless charging pad charges compatible smartphones and wireless accessories efficiently. Just place your Qi-enabled device on the pad and a steady, efficient charge of up to 10W begins on contact. Plus, the premium Ultrasuede® finish looks good on a desk or tabletop and helps prevent scratches.

