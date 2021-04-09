FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 50% on mophie’s Ultrasuede Wireless 10W Charging Qi Pad at $15 Prime shipped

-
Smartphone AccessorieswootMophie
Reg. $30+ $15

Today only, Woot is offering the mophie Wireless 10W Charging Qi Pad for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Originally $50, this model sells for closer to $30 these days at Amazon where it is currently starts at $21.50. Today’s offer is up to 50% off the regular price and the lowest we can find. This model is rated to deliver up to 10-watts of power to wireless charging-enabled devices. Alongside the ability to charge through lightweight cases (up to 3mm thick), this one also features a nice Ultrasuede finish that looks great on the desktop or end table. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

If the mophie branding and Ultrasuede finish aren’t getting you excited here, take a look at the 10W Anker PowerWave Qi Pad at $9.50 Prime shipped instead. This one delivers much of the same feature set and carries a stellar 4+ star rating from over 96,000 Amazon customers. It has also achieved best-seller status at Amazon and includes an 18-month warranty from Anker. 

The charging gear deals don’t stop there though. We also have ongoing offers available on Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand as well as elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging setup, and loads more in our latest Anker Amazon sale roundup from $8. Head over to our smartphone accessories deal hub for additional offers. 

More on the mophie Wireless 10W Charging Qi Pad:

Power when you need it in the perfect size. The wireless charging pad charges compatible smartphones and wireless accessories efficiently. Just place your Qi-enabled device on the pad and a steady, efficient charge of up to 10W begins on contact. Plus, the premium Ultrasuede® finish looks good on a desk or tabletop and helps prevent scratches.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

woot

Mophie

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for...
VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Andr...
Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, T...
Bring home a $140+ Winix PlasmaWave Air Purifier for ju...
Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch offers 12-day ba...
Prime members can score the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Bur...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $1...
Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Kingdom Rush Origins, Finding, StoryToys, more

FREE+ Learn More
Save $20

This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the essentials at $95 (Save $20)

$95 Learn More
Reg. $60

Today’s best game deals: Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $49, Just Dance 2021 $25, more

$49 Learn More
Save 27%

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for $23.50 (Save 27%)

$23.50 Learn More
75% off

Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Private Sale offers up to 75% off Dri-FIT, running shoes, more

From $6 Learn More
Reg. $120

VANKYO Leisure 3W Mini Projector with wireless iOS/Android screen sharing from $70 (Reg. $120)

From $70 Learn More
Save 33%

Anker’s latest sale discounts MagSafe chargers, Thunderbolt 3 docks, more from $13

From $13 Learn More
Orig. $220

Bring home a $140+ Winix PlasmaWave Air Purifier for just $70 Prime shipped today (Refurb)

$70 Learn More