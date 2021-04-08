Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand sees first discount to $27, more at 20% off

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand for $26.99 shipped when code ANKER2595 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $31, today’s offer amounts to $4 in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release. As Anker’s latest 2-in-1 charging stand, its new PowerWave Sense stands out from previous releases and competitors with a fabric-wrapped design. Its main Qi pad can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices, as well as 7.5W speeds to iPhones. An integrated place to slot in an Apple Watch charging puck completes the package for a tidy nightstand upgrade. Rated 4.4/5 stars so far and be sure to get all of the details in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Anker’s official Amazon storefront offers the 15W PowerWave II Stand for $28.99 with code ANKER2529. Down from its $36 going rate, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts, 20% in savings, and the best price of the year. This charging stand delivers up to 15W speeds, allowing you to take full advantage of an Android handset’s quick charge features. There’s also a bundled wall adapter here, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

For some smart home security upgrades, don’t forget to check out all of Anker eufy discounts from yesterday, which are headlined by video doorbells as well as portable projectors and more from $9. Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more.

Anker PowerWave Sense features:

No need to remove your phone case. PowerWave transmits power directly through phone cases up to 5 mm thick. Not compatible with magnetic cases or MagSafe accessories. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!