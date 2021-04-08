FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker’s new PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Charging Stand sees first discount to $27, more at 20% off

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 20% From $27

Anker’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its PowerWave Sense 2-in-1 Stand for $26.99 shipped when code ANKER2595 has been applied at checkout. Normally fetching $31, today’s offer amounts to $4 in savings and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen on the recent release. As Anker’s latest 2-in-1 charging stand, its new PowerWave Sense stands out from previous releases and competitors with a fabric-wrapped design. Its main Qi pad can dish out up to 10W of power to Android devices, as well as 7.5W speeds to iPhones. An integrated place to slot in an Apple Watch charging puck completes the package for a tidy nightstand upgrade. Rated 4.4/5 stars so far and be sure to get all of the details in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Anker’s official Amazon storefront offers the 15W PowerWave II Stand for $28.99 with code ANKER2529. Down from its $36 going rate, you’re looking at one of the first notable discounts, 20% in savings, and the best price of the year. This charging stand delivers up to 15W speeds, allowing you to take full advantage of an Android handset’s quick charge features. There’s also a bundled wall adapter here, as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 1,600 customers.

For some smart home security upgrades, don’t forget to check out all of Anker eufy discounts from yesterday, which are headlined by video doorbells as well as portable projectors and more from $9. Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more.

Anker PowerWave Sense features:

No need to remove your phone case. PowerWave transmits power directly through phone cases up to 5 mm thick. Not compatible with magnetic cases or MagSafe accessories. Anker’s comprehensive MultiProtect safety system includes foreign object detection, short circuit protection, temperature control, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Anker

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Load up on 12-pack Muscle Milk protein shakes at $10.50...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $1...
Amazon’s offering compression pants, tops, leggin...
Samsung’s Galaxy S21 Ultra S-view Flip S-Pen Case...
RAVPower Portable Power Station with two 110V AC outlet...
Be ready for outdoor adventures, best-selling LifeStraw...
OnePlus 8T Smartphone gets even more affordable followi...
Tribit’s affordable Bluetooth speakers and earbud...
Show More Comments

Related

Anker debuts new PowerWave Sense iPhone stand, compact 20W USB-C charger, more

Read more Learn More
Save 30%

Anker’s latest sale discounts Qi charging pads, MFi Lightning cables, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 8, 2021 – Apple Watch and iPhone sale, OnePlus 8T, more

Listen now
Reg. $18+

Load up on 12-pack Muscle Milk protein shakes at $10.50 (Vanilla or chocolate, Reg. $18+)

$10.50 Learn More
60% off

Teva Spring Sale offers deals from $17 and up to 60% off hundeds of styles

From $17 Learn More

Marshall updates popular Emberton Bluetooth speaker with two new colorways

Learn More
Reg. $90+

Prime members can score the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $60 (Reg. $90+)

$60 Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: ESR USB-C to Lightning Cable $12 (Save 30%), more

From $6 Learn More