Rest your iPhone 12 on elago’s MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand at $20 (Reg. $25)

elago’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand for $19.94 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its usual $25 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, beats our previous mention $2, and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of a premium silicone so as not to scratch your device, this spherical stand has a slot for your MagSafe charger and delivers a design that makes it easy to drop on an iPhone. Its compatible with all of Apple’s latest iPhone 12 devices and is a great way to upgrade your desk or nightstand’s charging setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can get a closer look in our Tested with 9to5Toys review. Then head below for more.

For something a bit more streamlined, consider going with the elago MS Charging Pad at $12 instead. This accessory will pair with your existing MagSafe cable just the same as the lead deal, but lacks the angled design noted above for a more low profile build. It also comes in a variety of colors to complement your desk or nightstand.

But if neither of the silicone offers from elago are going to cut it, Nomad’s new MagSafe Mount may very well deliver the perfect iPhone 12 dock for your setup. Comprised of stainless steel, the design is quite similar to the aforementioned MS charging pad, but with a much more premium build. You can get all of the details on this new release right here.

elago MS2 MagSafe Charging Stand features:

One of the first designs to be created from scratch is the ms2 stand – the perfect desktop stand for any situation! Great for personal use or a gift for anyone with a phone compatible with magsafe charger. Compatible with iphone 12 models. The stand holds your magsafe compatible phone and charges it. The circular design of the ms2 is aesthetically pleasing and fits perfectly with any interior design motif.

