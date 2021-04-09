FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with up to 60% off Speck cases from $18

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesSpeck
Save 60% From $18

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is the Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Grip iPhone 12/Pro Case at $18.39. Normally fetching as much as $45, we last saw it marked down to $23 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5, saving you as much as 60%, and marking a new all-time low.

Living up to its name, this iPhone 12 case was designed to bring some extra grip to your handset. Alongside its raised lip around the front to keep the screen scratch-free, there’s some added drop protection and ridges on the back that keep it from slipping out of your hand. Plus, a clear design shows off whichever slick iPhone 12 colorway you picked up. Over 205 customers have left a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

But if it’s new charging gear for your iPhone 12, our smartphone accessories guide is the place to be. We just saw this notable discount go live on TOPGREENER’s in-wall outlet complete with a 36W USB-C port at a new all-time low $19.

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Grip iPhone 12 Case features:

PRESIDIO PERFECT-CLEAR with GRIPS is our most protective clear case that we’ve ever designed. Our innovative new materials have allowed us to create a case that stays clear longer and provides more protection and durability. Guaranteed. It also features our iconic no-slip grips that are built to give you more confidence when texting or taking photos.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Speck

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This 166-pack of Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads is o...
Upgrade your setup with a massive 31- by 12-inch desk p...
FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench hits ne...
This Amazon-made 12-Pc. Melamine Dinnerware Set is diff...
This TOPGREENER in-wall outlet features a 36W USB-C por...
Masterbuilt’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Gr...
Garmin’s Oregon 750T Handheld GPS is a must for s...
Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs return to second-bes...
Show More Comments

Related

Review

Review: Tribit’s all-new StormBox Pro is this summer’s most value-packed speaker

Buy now Learn More
33% off

This 166-pack of Amazon Basics Felt Furniture Pads is only $4.50 Prime shipped

$4.50 Learn More
Reg. $60

Track workouts, sleep, stress, more: Samsung’s Galaxy Fit2 band at $39 shipped (Reg. up to $60)

$39 Learn More
New low

CORSAIR’s new K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard hits new low of $185

$185 Learn More
20% off

Sunglass Hut Flash Sale takes 20% off Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, more + free delivery

+ free shipping Learn More
Save 21%

This ultrasonic humidifier helps the whole family breathe easy, 500-sq. foot coverage at just $42

$42 Learn More
50% off

Upgrade your setup with a massive 31- by 12-inch desk pad at a low of $6.50 (50% off)

$6.50 Learn More
Reg. $150+

FLYBIRD’s Adjustable Utility Weight Bench hits new 2021 Amazon low at $126 shipped

$126 Learn More