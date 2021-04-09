Outfit your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with up to 60% off Speck cases from $18

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Speck iPhone 12/Pro/Max cases. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One highlight is the Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Grip iPhone 12/Pro Case at $18.39. Normally fetching as much as $45, we last saw it marked down to $23 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $5, saving you as much as 60%, and marking a new all-time low.

Living up to its name, this iPhone 12 case was designed to bring some extra grip to your handset. Alongside its raised lip around the front to keep the screen scratch-free, there’s some added drop protection and ridges on the back that keep it from slipping out of your hand. Plus, a clear design shows off whichever slick iPhone 12 colorway you picked up. Over 205 customers have left a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Speck deals include:

But if it’s new charging gear for your iPhone 12, our smartphone accessories guide is the place to be. We just saw this notable discount go live on TOPGREENER’s in-wall outlet complete with a 36W USB-C port at a new all-time low $19.

Speck Presidio Perfect-Clear Grip iPhone 12 Case features:

PRESIDIO PERFECT-CLEAR with GRIPS is our most protective clear case that we’ve ever designed. Our innovative new materials have allowed us to create a case that stays clear longer and provides more protection and durability. Guaranteed. It also features our iconic no-slip grips that are built to give you more confidence when texting or taking photos.

