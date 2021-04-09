FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

This TOPGREENER in-wall outlet features a 36W USB-C port and more at $19 (Save 53%)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesTOPGREENER
Reg. $40 $19

TOPGREENER’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its In-Wall Outlet with 36W USB-C Port for $18.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 53% in savings and is the very first notable price cut. Having launched at last year’s CES, this in-wall outlet delivers a typical AC outlet for powering various appliances and devices around the house, but mixes things up from your existing fixtures with the inclusion of some more versatile ports. Headlined by a USB-C output, you’ll be able to take advantage of 36W charging speeds. That’s alongside a 2.4A USB-A slot for plugging in smartphones and the like. Over 270 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today’s featured offer is about as good as it gets for an in-wall outlet with a USB-C port. Most other options at Amazon are selling in the $30 price range as of now, with offerings from well-known brands clocking in around $40. So if you’re looking to ditch the wall adapters and go for a more streamlined charging solution, the lead deal is one of the best options available.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts today. Alongside Anker’s latest collection of iPhone essentials starting at $13, we saw a notable price cut go live on this 20W USB-C Charger at just $6 alongside everything else in this morning’s roundup.

TOPGREENER In-Wall USB-C Outlet features:

TOPGREENER combines USB Type C Power Delivery with Quick Charge 3.0 in an all-in-one wall outlet that suits all charging needs. With one 18W USB-C Power Delivery port and one 18W USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 port, users can charge two devices simultaneously while leaving the power outlet free for other power needs. The Type-C USB charging port allows for full support of newly released devices which includes devices compatible with Power Delivery. PD 3.1 is the newest edition of Power Delivery, which supports up to 3A for the fastest possible charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

TOPGREENER

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Tidy up your garage with Prepac’s versatile Elite...
Masterbuilt’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Gr...
Garmin’s Oregon 750T Handheld GPS is a must for s...
Seagate’s Ultra Touch USB-C SSDs return to second-bes...
Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits A...
Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN 20W USB-C PD Charger $6 ...
This Raspberry Pi 4 4GB starter kit includes all the es...
Google’s Pixel 4a 5G Fabric Case can be yours for...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Run your campsite with a 289Wh portable power station at $70 off, more

Learn More
Save 30%

Anker’s latest sale discounts Qi charging pads, MFi Lightning cables, more from $8

From $8 Learn More
$30 off

Store it all with WD’s Elements 10TB USB 3.0 Desktop HDD at a low of $150

$150 Learn More
Save $50+

Tidy up your garage with Prepac’s versatile Elite Storage Cabinet, now $153 (Save $50+)

$153 Learn More
Amazon low

Masterbuilt’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill strikes new Amazon low of $100

$100 Learn More
Reg. $79

Disney Mickey Mouse Instant Pot Multi-Cooker drops down to $59 in all colors (Reg. $79)

$59 Learn More
$195 off

Garmin’s Oregon 750T Handheld GPS is a must for spring hiking at a low of $355

$355 Learn More
Save 20%

Skip the Smart TV prices: Amazon’s 4K Fire TV stick drops back to just $40

$40 Learn More