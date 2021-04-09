This TOPGREENER in-wall outlet features a 36W USB-C port and more at $19 (Save 53%)

TOPGREENER’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its In-Wall Outlet with 36W USB-C Port for $18.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $40, today’s offer amounts to 53% in savings and is the very first notable price cut. Having launched at last year’s CES, this in-wall outlet delivers a typical AC outlet for powering various appliances and devices around the house, but mixes things up from your existing fixtures with the inclusion of some more versatile ports. Headlined by a USB-C output, you’ll be able to take advantage of 36W charging speeds. That’s alongside a 2.4A USB-A slot for plugging in smartphones and the like. Over 270 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today’s featured offer is about as good as it gets for an in-wall outlet with a USB-C port. Most other options at Amazon are selling in the $30 price range as of now, with offerings from well-known brands clocking in around $40. So if you’re looking to ditch the wall adapters and go for a more streamlined charging solution, the lead deal is one of the best options available.

Then head over to our smartphone accessories guide for even more price cuts today. Alongside Anker’s latest collection of iPhone essentials starting at $13, we saw a notable price cut go live on this 20W USB-C Charger at just $6 alongside everything else in this morning’s roundup.

TOPGREENER In-Wall USB-C Outlet features:

TOPGREENER combines USB Type C Power Delivery with Quick Charge 3.0 in an all-in-one wall outlet that suits all charging needs. With one 18W USB-C Power Delivery port and one 18W USB-A Quick Charge 3.0 port, users can charge two devices simultaneously while leaving the power outlet free for other power needs. The Type-C USB charging port allows for full support of newly released devices which includes devices compatible with Power Delivery. PD 3.1 is the newest edition of Power Delivery, which supports up to 3A for the fastest possible charge.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!