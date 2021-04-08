Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights illuminate your lawn from $30 (New 2021 lows)

Amazon is currently offering the Ring Solar Pathlight Starter Kit for $134.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, today’s offer amounts to $35 in savings, marks the lowest price of the year, and is the third-best discount to date. Including four solar-powered pathway lights, this starter kit is centered around the necessary Ring Bridge that communicates with all of the lamps. With support for scheduling as well as integration with the rest of your Ring setup, these lights will automatically turn on when it gets dark and are powered by the sun so there’s no need to run wires or manually recharge batteries. Over 2,100 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more from $30.

Other notable Ring Solar deals:

Ring also just recently expanded its collection of outdoor lighting accessories the first water-resistant smart plug and a new solar-powered light. That’s alongside the new Floodlight Cam Pro and Video Doorbell 4, which are now available for pre-order alongside this Ring Stick Up Cam Battery discount at $85.

Ring Solar Pathlight features:

A solar-powered pathlight that shines 80 lumens of light when motion is detected. This Starter Kit includes a Ring Bridge so that you may enable smart features for your Ring Smart Lights. When connected to a Ring Bridge, get mobile notifications, set schedules, turn the lights on and off remotely, customize settings, and connect to other Ring devices – all from the Ring app. Connect to the Ring Bridge, customize your settings via the Ring app, and place in your ideal location.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!