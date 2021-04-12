Amazon clears out Apple’s latest iPad mini at $345 (Second-best, save $54)

Amazon offers the latest Apple iPad Mini Wi-Fi 64GB model for $344.99 shipped. Usually fetching $399, today’s offer comes within $10 of our previous mention for the all-time low set back in February and marks the second-best price to date. Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers a compact form-factor that’s centered around a 7.9-inch Retina display. There’s a A12 chip + M12 coprocessor to power the experience which is supplemented by Touch ID and Apple Pencil support. We found it to be an exceptional option “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

A notable way to leverage some of the leftover cash from the lead deal would be scoring this highly-rated case for $12 at Amazon. It’ll protect both the front and back of your iPad mini thanks to hardshell back and folio cover that brings sleep and wake functionality into the mix, as well.

iPad mini 5 features:

iPad mini is beloved for its size and capability. And now there are even more reasons to love it. The A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine. A 7.9″ Retina display with True Tone. And Apple Pencil support, so you can capture your biggest ideas, wherever they come to you.

