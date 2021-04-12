FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pro returns to second-best price at $100 off

$1,299 $1,199

Amazon currently offers Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/256GB for $1,199 shipped. Normally fetching $1,299, you’re saving $100 with today’s offer matching the second-best price to date which has only been beaten once before. The latest MacBook Pro from Apple delivers its M1 chip complete with 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. You can count on its 13-inch Retina display alongside up to 17-hour battery life, a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Apple’s TouchBar completes the package alongside its most recent Magic Keyboard iteration. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

A great way to put some of your savings to work will be by expanding the I/O selection of the M1 MacBook Pro with Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub at $24. This offering arrives with a bevy of ports including HDMI, USB-A, SD card readers, and even 100W USB-C power delivery. Its aluminum housing should fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup too, which is always a nice perk. There’s also a 4.7/5 star rating from over 5,600 customers, as well.

Our Apple guide is the place to be otherwise, as you’ll find all of the other best deals to kick off the week. But then be sure to check out the price cuts in our Mac accessories deals hub for some other ways to outfit your new M1 machine with peripherals.

Apple M1 MacBook Pro features:

Used by students, creative professionals, and more, the Apple 13.3″ MacBook Pro now features Apple’s first chip designed specifically for Mac. The Apple M1 integrates the CPU, GPU, Neural Engine, I/O, and more into a single system on a chip (SoC). Tackle your projects with the fast 8-Core CPU and take on graphics-intensive apps and games with the 8-core GPU.

