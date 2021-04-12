Official Apple iPhone 11/12 cases now up to 60% off: Leather MagSafe, clear, folio, more from $16

We have spotted some notable deals on official Apple iPhone 12 cases today along with some previous-generation options. Amazon is now offering the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Mini at $23.99 in black with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also matched at Best Buy in orders over $35. Regularly $59, like it fetches direct from Apple, this is nearly 60% off, matching the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. It is made from “specially tanned and finished leather,” that will develop a natural patina over time. The built-in magnets line up perfectly with iPhone 12 mini to make use of Apple’s MagSafe gear and other magnetic accessories. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers. More official Apple iPhone case deals below from $20.

Official iPhone case deals:

More on the Apple Leather Case with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Mini

Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

With built-in magnets that align perfectly with iPhone 12 mini, the case offers a magical attach and detach experience, every time.

The perfectly aligned magnets make wireless charging faster and easier than ever before. And when it’s time to charge, just leave the case on your iPhone and snap on your MagSafe charger, or set it on your Qi-certified charger.

