FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

ecobee3 lite smart thermostat brings HomeKit to your AC at $100 (Reg. $169)

-
Smart Homewootecobee
Reg. $169 $100

Woot currently offers the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $99.99 in open-box condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $169 going rate you’d pay on a new model at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and is a new 2021 low. ecobee3 lite delivers smart climate control throughout your home for cooling off this summer or staying warm come the fall. Alongside HomeKit integration, there’s also automatic scheduling, as well as Alexa and Assistant support. Over 5,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $46 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized cooling schedule through spring and into summer.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for other ways to expand your setup. Yesterday saw a new all-time low go live on Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with rotating screen at $200, alongside these ongoing Ring solar pathlight discounts and the battery-powered outdoor Stick Up camera.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

woot

ecobee

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with rotating scree...
Expand your smart home with a 4-pack of Wi-Fi RGB LED b...
Lutron’s HomeKit-enabled Caseta Deluxe Smart Swit...
Latest Ring Alarm 14-piece Kit falls to 2021 low at $26...
Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights illuminate your l...
Have Alexa + Assistant clean your home with the eufy Bo...
Add three of BN-LINK’s remote-controlled outlets ...
Google’s Nest Protect Smoke Alarm sees rare disco...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Charge your gear with this 155Wh portable power station at $79, more

Learn More

Green Deals: WORX outdoor electric lawn tools extra 15% off at eBay, more

Learn More
60% off

Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice MFi Lighting Cable 4-pack $16 (60% off), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Cubasis 3, ProShot, Daily Workouts, Simply Yoga, more

FREE+ Learn More
40% off

Amazon offers bathrobes, pajamas, and loungewear from $16 Prime shipped

From $16 Learn More
Save 35%

SanDisk’s Ixpand 10W Qi Charger automatically backs up your iPhone from $80 (Up to 35% off)

From $80 Learn More
Reg. $35+

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order from $19, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

From $19 Learn More
$750 off

Save up to $750 on 65-inch+ LG and Samsung 4K smart TVs from $1,499 + more from $500

$1,499+ Learn More