ecobee3 lite smart thermostat brings HomeKit to your AC at $100 (Reg. $169)

Woot currently offers the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat for $99.99 in open-box condition. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Down from the usual $169 going rate you’d pay on a new model at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings, beats our previous mention by $20, and is a new 2021 low. ecobee3 lite delivers smart climate control throughout your home for cooling off this summer or staying warm come the fall. Alongside HomeKit integration, there’s also automatic scheduling, as well as Alexa and Assistant support. Over 5,900 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty. Head below for more.

If you’re not ready to go all-in on a smart thermostat yet, picking up this programmable Honeywell option for $46 is a great alternative, that’ll also let you save some cash. Sure you won’t find the voice control or other Intelligent functionality here, but this option does support 7-day scheduling to create a more personalized cooling schedule through spring and into summer.

Then head on over to our smart home guide for other ways to expand your setup. Yesterday saw a new all-time low go live on Amazon’s All-new Echo Show 10 with rotating screen at $200, alongside these ongoing Ring solar pathlight discounts and the battery-powered outdoor Stick Up camera.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation.

