Refresh your WFM setup with Monoprice standing desks on sale from $88 (Save 20%)

Monoprice is currently discounting a selection of standing desks and other workstation accessories headlined by the Electric Sit-Stand Desk Converter at $199.97 shipped. Usually fetching $250, today’s offer is good for a 20% price cut, is the best we’ve seen in two months, and matches the all-time low set last at the very beginning of the year. Monoprice’s sit-stand desk converter is fully motorized to make elevating into a standing configuration a cinch. It supports 33-pounds of gear and adjusts from nearly 6- to 19-inches so you can find the perfect height. A built-in 2.4A USB charging port completes the package. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Other standing desk deals:

Then after you’ve checked out all of the price cuts in today’s sale right here, be sure to head over to our Mac accessories guide for even more work from home discounts. But then be sure to check out all of the discounted Humanscale chairs, desk, other popular work from home upgrades that are now 20% off. These more premium offerings will renovate the home office with more of a focus on ergonomics than the featured Monoprice desks.

Monoprice Electric Desk Converter features:

This motorized sit-stand desk converter provides an easy height-adjustable desk solution. The electric motor does the heavy lifting, so anyone can easily adjust their desk height with a simple touch of a button. This desk converter works with most desks and cubicles, giving employees and students a flexible, adjustable, and comfortable workstation setup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!