Humanscale’s popular ergonomic chairs, desk, other WFH upgrades now 20% off

Popular workstation accessory maker Humanscale is now launching a 20% off sitewide sale on a collection of its ergonomic chairs, standing desks, and other work from home essentials. Just apply code WFH20 to lock-in the savings. Free shipping is available across the board. Throughout the sale you’ll find a collection of the brand’s well-reviewed and premium offerings which rarely go on sale, including a variety of accessories to kickstart or upgrade your home office. You’ll find all of our top picks below on the highly-rated offerings, or you can just shop the entire sale right here.

But then for other workstation upgrades, give our Mac accessories guide a look. You can still save on Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor with built-in AirPlay 2 at $196, as well as Logitech’s popular MX series keyboards and mice from $50. Not to mention Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini at $99 off.

Humanscale Diffrient Smart Chair features:

The Diffrient Smart chair is an intelligent mesh task chair with a striking linear aesthetic that complements any environment. Engineered to provide automatic lumbar support for every user, as well as simplicity and ease of use, Diffrient Smart offers comfort, style and flexibility. Diffrient Smart was created by designer Niels Diffrient and, like Humanscale’s Liberty and Diffrient World chairs, uses Humanscale’s revolutionary Form-Sensing Mesh Technology and mechanism-free recline for perfect support for every user.

