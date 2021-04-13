Amazon best-selling TONOR USB Microphone bundle falls to $27 shipped (Reg. up to $42)

Tonor Direct (99% positive in feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its TC-777 USB Condenser Microphone bundle for $26.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $35 and $42, today’s deal is the second best price we have tracked in nearly a year at Amazon, matching our previous mention, and the lowest we can find. This is great option if you’re in the market for a no-frills solution with everything you need in the box. Ready for your Mac with no installation required, it includes the mic itself, a USB cable, tripod stand, a mini shock mount, and a pop screen to rid your recordings of unwanted noise. Rated 4+ stars from over 18,000 customers at Amazon where it has achieved best-seller status. More details below.

Another mic you’ll find on the best-seller list at Amazon is the MAONO at $20 Prime shipped. It is also one of the only options on there with a similar form-factor for less than today’s lead deal. While I, for one, would stick with the TONOR because of all of the extras it includes (or one of the options on our best of list), this one will do the trick for casual use cases.

More on the TONOR TC-777 USB Condenser Mic:

Plug and Play: With a USB 2.0 data port, the TC-777 is plug and play, no any additional driver is required. Ideal for conference, distance learning, streaming, chatting, podcasting, recording, Zoom, Skype, YouTube video, etc.

Cardioid Pickup Pattern: This mic has a cardioid pickup pattern that captures the clear, smooth and crisp sound in front of the microphone and suppresses unwanted background noise.

Easy to Install: Without any assembly, only need to unfold the three-legged stand directly and adjust the position of the pop filter, then it can be plug and play.

