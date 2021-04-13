FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

No need for Instant Pot tax, this massive 10-qt. Crock-Pot Multi Cooker is now $65 (Reg. $150)

Reg. $150 $65

Amazon is now offering the 10-quart Crock-Pot Digital Multi Cooker for $64.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly up to $150, this is matching the Amazon all-time low, up to $85 in savings, and the lowest price we can find. It might not be one of those popular Instant Pots, but you certainly won’t find a 10-quart one of those anywhere near this price. It also includes much of the same preset multi-cooker functions you’ll find on Instant Pots including everything from slow cook and simmer to broil and sear. That’s alongside a host of meal options like meat, beans, soup, rice, and more 15 in total). The stainless steel finish looks great on the countertop and you’re looking at more than enough space to feed the entire family (and then some) at 10-quarts. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Just for comparison sake, even the older, previous-generation Instant Pot DUO models sell for more than today’s lead deal and they are only 6-quarts. The only thing close we can find for less right now is smaller Disney models and this highly-rated COMFEE multi-cooker at $40 shipped. It provides 5.2-quarts of cooking space, loads of preset meal programs, and much of the same feature set, just in a smaller package. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 5,400 Amazon customers. 

Then check out these ongoing offers on the Disney Instant Pot models, this J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set, and everything else you'll find in our home goods guide

More on the Crock-Pot Digital Multi Cooker:

  • An all-in-one appliance that lets you pressure cook, sterilize, slow cook, brown/sear, sauté, boil, simmer, and steam
  • Release pressure while keeping hands away from hot steam with the easy release steam dial
  • Quickly know when the pressurization cycle is complete with the progress bar
  • Sterilize baby bottles, utensils, and more with sterilize function

