Originally $250 J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set now $94 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is now offering the 15-piece J.A. Henckels Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set for $93.93 shipped. Also now matched at Macy’s where it is regularly listed at $250. Over on Amazon, it tends to fetch closer to $130 these days and is now matching the lowest we have tracked there. If it’s time to upgrade to a proper adult knife block set, this one might very well be what you’re after. It features “single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction” with a satin-polished fine-edge blade and a full tang design that won’t snap when you’re crushing the garlic. Alongside the hardwood block, it includes a pairing knife, serrated utility, santoku, chef’s knife, bread cutter, a 6-piece steak knife set, kitchen shears, and an 8-inch sharpening steel. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you still aren’t sold on the discounted rate and high=quality brand name here, take a look at the Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set for $57 shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from nearly 15,000 Amazon customers and will save you quite a bit more than today’s featured offer. Just be prepared for hollow handles and don’t expect the same level of overall quality as the originally $250 set above.

More on the J.A. Henckels Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set:

Includes 4″ paring knife, 5″ serrated utility knife, 5.5″ santoku knife, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ bread knife, six 4.5″ steak knives, shears, 8″ sharpening steel, and hardwood block

Fabricated from high-quality stainless steel

Single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction provides durability

Satin-polished fine-edge blade

Lightweight, full tang design

