Originally $250 J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set now $94 (Reg. $130+)

Amazon is now offering the 15-piece J.A. Henckels Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set for $93.93 shipped. Also now matched at Macy’s where it is regularly listed at $250. Over on Amazon, it tends to fetch closer to $130 these days and is now matching the lowest we have tracked there. If it’s time to upgrade to a proper adult knife block set, this one might very well be what you’re after. It features “single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction” with a satin-polished fine-edge blade and a full tang design that won’t snap when you’re crushing the garlic. Alongside the hardwood block, it includes a pairing knife, serrated utility, santoku, chef’s knife, bread cutter, a 6-piece steak knife set, kitchen shears, and an 8-inch sharpening steel. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More details below.
Now, if you still aren’t sold on the discounted rate and high=quality brand name here, take a look at the Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set for $57 shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from nearly 15,000 Amazon customers and will save you quite a bit more than today’s featured offer. Just be prepared for hollow handles and don’t expect the same level of overall quality as the originally $250 set above.
The rest of today’s kitchenware deals include offers on this Amazon best-selling stainless steel mini freezer, Gold Box price drops on Art3d peel and stick backsplash tiles, a highly-rated air fryer for $18 shipped, and the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. But there’s a whole lot more where those came from over in our constantly-updated home goods guide.
More on the J.A. Henckels Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set:
- Includes 4″ paring knife, 5″ serrated utility knife, 5.5″ santoku knife, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ bread knife, six 4.5″ steak knives, shears, 8″ sharpening steel, and hardwood block
- Fabricated from high-quality stainless steel
- Single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction provides durability
- Satin-polished fine-edge blade
- Lightweight, full tang design
