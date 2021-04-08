FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Originally $250 J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set now $94 (Reg. $130+)

-
AmazonHome GoodsJ.A. Henckels
Reg. $130 $94

Amazon is now offering the 15-piece J.A. Henckels Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set for $93.93 shipped. Also now matched at Macy’s where it is regularly listed at $250. Over on Amazon, it tends to fetch closer to $130 these days and is now matching the lowest we have tracked there. If it’s time to upgrade to a proper adult knife block set, this one might very well be what you’re after. It features “single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction” with a satin-polished fine-edge blade and a full tang design that won’t snap when you’re crushing the garlic. Alongside the hardwood block, it includes a pairing knife, serrated utility, santoku, chef’s knife, bread cutter, a 6-piece steak knife set, kitchen shears, and an 8-inch sharpening steel. Rated 4+ stars from over 8,700 Amazon customers. More details below. 

Now, if you still aren’t sold on the discounted rate and high=quality brand name here, take a look at the Cuisinart 15-Piece Stainless Steel Hollow Handle Block Set for $57 shipped. This one carries stellar ratings from nearly 15,000 Amazon customers and will save you quite a bit more than today’s featured offer. Just be prepared for hollow handles and don’t expect the same level of overall quality as the originally $250 set above.  

The rest of today’s kitchenware deals include offers on this Amazon best-selling stainless steel mini freezer, Gold Box price drops on Art3d peel and stick backsplash tiles, a highly-rated air fryer for $18 shipped, and the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. But there’s a whole lot more where those came from over in our constantly-updated home goods guide

More on the J.A. Henckels Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set:

  • Includes 4″ paring knife, 5″ serrated utility knife, 5.5″ santoku knife, 8″ chef’s knife, 8″ bread knife, six 4.5″ steak knives, shears, 8″ sharpening steel, and hardwood block
  • Fabricated from high-quality stainless steel
  • Single-piece, precision-stamped blade construction provides durability
  • Satin-polished fine-edge blade
  • Lightweight, full tang design

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

J.A. Henckels

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch offers 12-day ba...
AUKEY’s RGB Headphone Stand doubles as a USB hub,...
Dell’s high-end XPS 13 features a 4-core i7, 32GB...
Amazon Chemical Guys car wash sale from $8.50: Shampoo,...
Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights illuminate your l...
Have Alexa + Assistant clean your home with the eufy Bo...
Amazon price cuts 4K, 240Hz, and other monitors as low ...
Add three of BN-LINK’s remote-controlled outlets ...
Show More Comments

Related

Latest Smith & Wesson Karambit folding knife has standout style, titanium nitride coating, more

Order Now! Learn More
Save $39

Show off gourmet tastes with this 9-piece charcuterie board set for just $36 (Save 52%)

$36 Learn More
New low

ORIA’s 86-in-1 precision screwdriver kit is down to a new low at just $19.50 on Amazon

$19.50 Learn More
Reg. $45+

Outfit your EDC with SOG’s Baton Q4 multi-tool at an Amazon low of $38 (Reg. $45+)

$38 Learn More

Apex Legends War Games includes new events with “never-before-seen” playlist modifiers

Learn More
35% off

Tru Grit cast iron home workout gear from $25: Adjustable kettlebells, dumbbells, more

From $25 Learn More
Amazon low

Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED Smartwatch offers 12-day battery life: $143 (All-time low)

$143 Learn More

TAG Heuer’s latest premium diving watch is also one of its priciest at a lofty $3,000

Learn More