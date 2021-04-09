Disney Mickey Mouse Instant Pot Multi-Cooker drops down to $59 in all colors (Reg. $79)

Walmart is once again offering the 6-quart Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $59 shipped. All three colorways are available here as well: red, black, or white. Regularly $79, this is $20 off the going rate, matching our previous mention and now, among the most affordable 6-quart Instant Pot models available. The standard version of this same cooker, sans- Mickey art, sells for around $79 at Amazon where the themed Baby Yoda edition is now going for $100. This is the same Instant Pot multi-cooker that helped make the brand so popular, just with Disney magic surrounding the exterior housing. Alongside the 14 built-in preset cooking programs for all of your 1-pot meal needs, a 6-quart capacity, stainless steel inner pot, and 24-hour timer round out the feature set here. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Just for further comparison, Amazon is charging $69 for the 3-quart mini model of the featured offer above. Needless today, today’s lead deal is the lowest price we can find on any modern 6-quart Instant Pot, Disney-themed or otherwise. Something like this Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker at $35 shipped might be one of the only other, less expensive 1-pot solution out there.

Head over to our home goods guide for even more kitchenware deals including Chefman’s highly-rated TurboFry 3.6-quart Air Fryer and this J.A. Henckels 15-piece Dynamic Cutlery Knife Block Set. But we also have some great Gold Box offers on robotic vacuums and cordless water flossers as well as this regularly $140+ Winix PlasmaWave Air Purifier for just $70.

More on the Disney Mickey Mouse Edition Instant Pot:

Instant Pot DUO 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker has the functions of a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer all in one conveniently sized appliance. With 14 built-in smart programs: Soup, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Poultry, Sauté, Steam, Rice, Porridge, Multigrain, Slow Cook, Keep-Warm, Yogurt, Pasteurize and Pressure Cook

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!