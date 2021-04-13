FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Google’s Nest Hello Video Doorbell packs person detection at $179 (Save $50)

Reg. $229 $179

B&H currently offers the Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $179 shipped. Normally fetching $229, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and matches our previous mention for the lowest price of the year. Nest’s video doorbell integrates with your Google smart home and keeps and eye on your porch with the help of Assistant. It touts intelligent motion and person alerts, which makes it a versatile option for seeing who’s at the door, if a package was delivered on time, and just keeping tabs on the activity outside your home. Nearly 4,100 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Save even more when you opt for the Arlo Video Doorbell at $127 instead. This option trades the deep Assistant support for integration with the greater Arlo security ecosystem, which now includes HomeKit compatibility. It’ll still monitor for package deliveries and more, but without all of the Google functionality noted above, nor the person alerts.

Or if you’re already in the Alexa ecosystem, the new Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 is certainly the way to go for the latest and greatest in porch protection. Having just launched earlier this year, the latest entry into the brand’s lineup of home security offerings arrives with 3D Motion Detection, like the just-announced Floodlight Cam Pro.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell features:

With the Nest Hello wired video doorbell, you’ll never miss a visitor or a delivery. You’ll get an alert when someone’s at your door, even if they don’t ring. And with a Nest Aware subscription, you can get an alert when it spots a package on your doorstep. Nest Hello streams live 24/7, so you can check your front door anytime.

