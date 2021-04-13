FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G sees first cash discount with bundled case at $280 ($320 value), more

B&H currently offers the new unlocked OnePlus Nord N10 5G 128GB Android Smartphone bundled with a case for $279.99 shipped. Normally fetching $300 by itself, the added case brings another $20 of value into the mix with today’s offer marking the first cash discount to date and saving you $40 overall. Featuring 6.49-inch 90Hz display, the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G offers a budget-friendly focus with a Snapdragon 690 SoC to power the experience. There’s 128GB of storage here alongside a 48MP quad-camera setup, as well as a rear fingerprint scanner to complete the package. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also at B&H, you can also score the new OnePlus Nord N100 64GB Smartphone with a bundled case for $169.99. Just like the lead deal, this marks the first cash price cut of any kind on one of the latest OnePlus offerings and nets you $20 in value thanks to the bundled case. OnePlus Nord N100 delivers a 6.52-inch 90Hz display with Snapdragon 460, 13MP camera, and 4G connectivity. Learn more in our launch coverage.

Also on the more budget-friendly side of things, you can save on Google Pixel 3/XL smartphones which are now matching the best prices of 2021 and on sale from $169. Then go shop all of the deals in our Android guide for even more ways to save, as well as all of the app and game deals in our roundup right here.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G features:

Play it smooth with 90 Hz The N10 5G display refreshes 50% faster than standard 60 Hz displays, making it more responsive and smoother. Swipe and scroll with an upgraded viewing experience on the new N10 5G. 5G vs 4G? It’s not even a fair fight. It’s finally time to upgrade to the next chapter of mobile technology – 5G. The N10 5G packs a powerful punch, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset powered by an octa-core CPU, enabling you to reach powerful 5G speeds.

