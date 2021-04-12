FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: YoWindow, Simply Yoga, Daily Workouts, more

It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time for all of the best Android app deals of the day. While our Android guide, smart home hub, and Bluetooth speaker offers are loaded with notable deals today, it is now time to break off for a few minutes to look at the app situation. Highlights of today’s collection fall to titles like YoWindow Weather – Unlimited, Animated Photo Widget, Simply Yoga, Daily Workouts, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a $164 price drop on the OnePlus 8T Smartphone as well as Nokia’s 3.4 handset down at $125, and ongoing offers on TCL’s 10 Pro unlocked model. We also have some great Android companion tech today by way of TicWatch’s rugged Wear OS S2 at 43% off and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at $50 off. On top of today’s Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential deal, we also have some great accessory offers in this morning’s roundup, as well as today’s Anker Gold Box, the Yummly Smart Android Meat Thermometer, and Harman’s Google Assistant Citation 100 Wireless Speaker

Today’s best game deals: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order from $19, Watch Dogs Legion $20, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on YoWindow:

YoWindow is a unique new weather app. The magic of YoWindow is a living landscape that reflects your actual weather. For instance, if it’s raining – it rains in YoWindow. The sunset and the sunrise in YoWindow happens at exactly the same time as in real life. But the great thing is you can scroll the time forward. Just swipe the screen and you will see how the weather is going to change throughout the day.

