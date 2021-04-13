FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar returns to all-time low at $249, more from $149

Amazon is offering the TCL Alto 9+ 3.1 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with AirPlay 2 and a wireless subwoofer for $249 shipped. This $51 savings returns the price to its all-time low, which we’ve tracked only once before. This latest iteration in the TCL home theater lineup is backed by Dolby Atmos surround sound and RAY∙DANZ technology for an “incredibly immersive, ultra-wide soundstage.” Enjoy crystal clear sound with bass you can feel, thanks to the Bluetooth-enabled wireless subwoofer. And connect all of your home favorites via AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, or Chromecast integration. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers, but you take a closer look through our launch coverage. See below for more from $149.

Also on sale today from the TCL arsenal is the Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar for $149. That’s down from the typical $180 price point, matching the all-time low for one of the biggest savings to date. Built with the same premium sound engineering, the Alto 8i has two built-in subwoofers for another dimension of fine-tuned audio. You lose the additional AirPlay 2 and Chromcast connectivity, but the Alto 8i is still compatible via Bluetooth for wireless streaming, or HDMI. Also rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,000 customers.

While perusing some of our best home theater deals, be sure to check out Apple’s latest movie sale with award-winning favorites from $10. You’ll find everything you need to enjoy your favorites at the caliber they deserve in our home theater guide. Or pick up from family movie night to a no-stress dinner, with with 10-qt. Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker for only $65.

TCL Alto 9+ 3.1-Channel AirPlay 2 Sound Bar features:

Enhance your home cinema sound with RAY-DANZ. Innovative RAY-DANZ technology creates an incredibly immersive, ultra wide sound stage. This also ensures a larger sweet spot, so you can enjoy amazing performance over a greater area. Get the most out of your entertainment experience, with sound that’s powerful without compromising clarity.

