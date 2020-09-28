TCL debuts five new sound bars with AirPlay 2, Dolby Atmos, and more

Sep. 28th 2020

Today TCL is updating its lineup of sound bars with five new releases, all with more affordable price tags than we’ve seen in the past. Starting at $59 and going up from there, the flagship release packs Dolby Atmos sound quality alongside AirPlay 2 and much more. Head below for all of the details on the new TCL Alto 9+ Sound Bar, as well as a closer look at the other upcoming releases.

TCL expands sound bar lineup with 5 new models

Back in August, we saw TCL refresh its TV lineup with a collection of Roku-powered Series-6 offerings. Now TCL is rounding out its home theater upgrades for the year with a new lineup of sound bars. Today we’re getting a look at five new releases from the brand that enter at various price points.

Aside from the lowest-priced option, four the sound bars here will carry a Roku TV Ready seal that ensures they will “work seamlessly” with Roku TVs. Unlike the new Roku Streambar through, none of them have streaming media functionality built-in.

Headlining the collection is TCL Alto 9+ Sound Bar, which sports the most versatile feature set of the batch. Dolby Atmos will surely be the defining feature for many, but there’s also RAY·DANZ technology for providing higher-end sound as well as a built-in center channel speaker that pairs with a wireless subwoofer. You’ll be able to count on AirPlay 2 functionality, as well as Google Assistant integration, as well.

Another selling point of the TCL Alto 9+ is that it sports a more unique design here than the others, with large gaps in the casing that are said to create “an incredibly immersive, ultrawide soundstage.” It enters with a $299 price tag.

Next in line is the TCL Alto 8i, a $179 sound bar that packs the same Dolby Atmos tech as the flagship release but with dual onboard subwoofers. Much like the TCL Alto 9+, this one also includes HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and optical connectivity, but ditches the Wi-Fi found above.

At the lower-end of the price points, there’s also a new TCL Alto 6 and 6+ Sound Bars. These trade off the premium features found above for a more simplistic way to upgrade your TV’s speakers. You’ll find HDMI ARC for pairing with your home theater, as well as optical and USB connectivity at the the $129 and $79 price points. The only difference is that the Alto 6+ includes a wireless subwoofer. And at an even lower price, the TCL Alto 3 delivers all of that, sans HDMI for $59.

All five of the new TCL sound bars are slated to begin rolling out starting at the end of the month through October.

