Today TCL is updating its lineup of sound bars with five new releases, all with more affordable price tags than we’ve seen in the past. Starting at $59 and going up from there, the flagship release packs Dolby Atmos sound quality alongside AirPlay 2 and much more. Head below for all of the details on the new TCL Alto 9+ Sound Bar, as well as a closer look at the other upcoming releases.

Back in August, we saw TCL refresh its TV lineup with a collection of Roku-powered Series-6 offerings. Now TCL is rounding out its home theater upgrades for the year with a new lineup of sound bars. Today we’re getting a look at five new releases from the brand that enter at various price points.

Aside from the lowest-priced option, four the sound bars here will carry a Roku TV Ready seal that ensures they will “work seamlessly” with Roku TVs. Unlike the new Roku Streambar through, none of them have streaming media functionality built-in.

Headlining the collection is TCL Alto 9+ Sound Bar, which sports the most versatile feature set of the batch. Dolby Atmos will surely be the defining feature for many, but there’s also RAY·DANZ technology for providing higher-end sound as well as a built-in center channel speaker that pairs with a wireless subwoofer. You’ll be able to count on AirPlay 2 functionality, as well as Google Assistant integration, as well.

Another selling point of the TCL Alto 9+ is that it sports a more unique design here than the others, with large gaps in the casing that are said to create “an incredibly immersive, ultrawide soundstage.” It enters with a $299 price tag.

Next in line is the TCL Alto 8i, a $179 sound bar that packs the same Dolby Atmos tech as the flagship release but with dual onboard subwoofers. Much like the TCL Alto 9+, this one also includes HDMI ARC, Bluetooth, and optical connectivity, but ditches the Wi-Fi found above.

At the lower-end of the price points, there’s also a new TCL Alto 6 and 6+ Sound Bars. These trade off the premium features found above for a more simplistic way to upgrade your TV’s speakers. You’ll find HDMI ARC for pairing with your home theater, as well as optical and USB connectivity at the the $129 and $79 price points. The only difference is that the Alto 6+ includes a wireless subwoofer. And at an even lower price, the TCL Alto 3 delivers all of that, sans HDMI for $59.

All five of the new TCL sound bars are slated to begin rolling out starting at the end of the month through October.

