DiscountMags is now offering 1-year subscriptions to Forbes magazine at just $3.99 with free delivery. Regularly $20 or more per year at Amazon, this is 80% off the going rate, and the best we can find. It is also among the lowest prices we have ever tracked and a new 2021 low. A perfect coffee table decoration, or just for sending as remote gifts (that option, along with a note, is available at checkout). You can also use this discounted price to extend an existing subscription at a major discount as well and lock-in for another year or two at $4 a pop. Head below for more deals and details.

Forbes is well-known for listing the richest people and the biggest companies, but it also covers “global business stories with insight, solid sourcing, and the sort of groupie zeal usually reserved for fanzines. No merger, new ad campaign, or lawsuit goes unnoticed.”

And while we are on the subject, you’ll also find some great deals on The Economist magazine today from $53.99 per year. This one can go for over $200 or so per year (currently $69 at Amazon), and while we have seen it in the $48 range, this is the current best price around. Everything ships free at DiscountMags, there is no sales tax, and they will never get auto-renewed on you.

