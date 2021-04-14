FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stock up on Dunkin’ ground coffee at 35% via Amazon with deals from under $4 Prime shipped

-
35% off $4

Amazon is now offering the 11-ounce package of Dunkin’ Dark Roast or French Vanilla Ground Coffee for $3.95 with free shipping for Prime members. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and remember to cancel it after your order ships. Regularly closer to $6 a pop at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The dark roast, for example, is described as having a “bold, rich taste with the signature smoothness you’d expect from Dunkin’ Coffee.” Everything is pre-ground, ready for your home coffee maker, and carries stellar ratings from as many as 13,000 Amazon customers. More details below. 

At under $4, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable brand name for less. However, it might be worth taking a look at this 1850 by Folgers 100% Sumatran Dark Roast Ground Coffee. The 12-ounce package comes in at $3 Prime shipped, and while it’s not nearly as highly-rated, is among the only recognizable brand with more ground beans for less. 

Scoop a new pair of end tables to rest your hot cup of coffee on (and check out the rest of our furniture offers here). Then dive into our ongoing coffee grinder offers including the DeLonghi Ariete Grinder and a particularly notable price drop on the Brim conical burr model. Plus, you’ll find loads more household essentials on sale in our constantly updated home goods deal hub

More on the Dunkin’ Ground Coffee:

  • Contains 1 – 11 ounce bag of ground coffee
  • This blend features a bold, rich taste with the signature smoothness you’d expect from Dunkin’ Coffee
  • A unique dark roast coffee, specially blended and roasted to deliver the same great taste as the brewed Dunkin’ coffee available in Dunkin’ shops
  • Pre-ground, ready to brew at home sweet home

