Prime members can score the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Coffee Grinder for $60 (Reg. $90+)

Woot is now offering Prime members the DeLonghi Ariete Conical Burr Electric Coffee Grinder for $59.99 shipped. Login to your Prime account on the listing page to redeem the special price. Regularly $90, and currently starting at $150 on Amazon where it has never dropped below $63.50, this is at least 33% or $30 off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the best we can find. Bring some freshly ground beans to your morning routine like a pro with the Ariete’s 15 grind settings (from super fine to course). You’ll also find a removable 13.33-oz. bean hopper as well as a 6.5-oz. ground coffee container, a “heavy-duty” stainless steel base, and one-button operation after you’ve chosen a grind size. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

Don’t need all of those grind options? Score a Mueller Austria HyperGrind for under $19 Prime shipped instead. This one is even more versatile and will work for spice preparations as well. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from over 11,800 Amazon customers and comes in four color options.

We also still have a notable price drop live on the Brim conical burr coffee grinder for slightly less than today’s lead deal at $53 shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for even more deals including Omega’s highly-rated home Cold Press Juicer and Home Depot’s up to 45% off tool sale. That’s on top of Le Creuset’s cheerful new spring collection and ongoing deals on Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30C, this Mixology Bartender Kit with wood stand, and Instant Pot’s Omni Air Fryer Oven.

More on the DeLonghi Ariete Electric Coffee Grinder:

Prepare to indulge in the freshest and best tasting cup of coffee you’ve ever had. Delonghi-Ariete Professional Grade Heavy Duty Electric Coffee Grinder is a quick and effective way to freshly grind your coffee beans, for quality you can taste. Get yours today and taste the difference with DeLonghi-Ariete.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!