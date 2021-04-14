FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

No-screw assembly headlines Furinno’s Turn-N-Tube End Tables at under $16 each

-
24% off $16 each

Amazon is offering two Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Tables for $31.83 shipped. That’s $10 off the typical rate there and marks the second-best price we’ve tracked since June. These end tables offer a minimalistic design along with a quick and easy setup process. No screws are used, helping prove just how simple these will be to put together. Once assembled each unit will span 13.4 by 13.4 by 20 inches. Rated an average of 4.4/5 stars by nearly 8,000 Amazon buyers.

Once pieced together, why not give these new end tables a once-over with Amazon’s Solimo Disinfecting Wipes at $9 Prime shipped? You’ll get a total of 225 disinfecting wipes that are touted as able to kill 99.9% of bacteria in a mere 15 seconds. Well over 17,000 shoppers have left a review and the dust has settled at 4.8/5 stars.

Keep the ball rolling when shopping some of the other deals we’ve found. Notable and related discounts include Globe Electric’s elegant Dakota Desk Lamp at $30.50 alongside Insignia’s 50-pint Dehumidifier at $70 off. Plus, today’s Amazon Gold Box takes plants and seeds as low as $7. Tools are also on sale with Home Depot taking up to 55% off Makita offerings and Amazon slashing $150 off DEWALT’s 7-Tool Combo Kit.

Furinno Turn-N-Tube End Table features:

  • Turn-n-tube designed to make assembly easy and fun.
  • Fits in your space, fits on your budget.
  • Product Dimension: 13. 4(W)x13. 4(D)x20(h) inches.

