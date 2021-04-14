ecobee’s Smart+ light switch with HomeKit and built-in Alexa plummets to $40 (Save 43%)

Best Buy is offering the ecobee Smart+ HomeKit Light Switch with built-in Alexa for $39.99 shipped. Today’s deal slashes $30 off the going rate, undersells Amazon by $3, and brings the price down to one of the lowest we’ve ever tracked. This easy-to-use smart light switch is an ideal addition to any smart home ecosystem. With programmable Smart Off features to save you energy, and full compatibility with Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, you never have to worry about forgetting your lights overnight or having your hands too full to see what’s in front of you. Just ask the built-in Alexa, use the ecobee app, or operate it with the manual switch. Rated 4.3/5 stars on Best Buy. Head below for more.

For a more budget-friendly alternative, check out this Meross smart light switch for $17.99. Also compatible with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and Smart Things, you can turn your lights on and off with a simple voice command, or set it to smart sunrise and sunset timers. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 800 Amazon customers.

For even more customizable options, you’ll want to grab a pack of these RGB smart lightbulbs down to $22. Choose from a rainbow of possibilities, or opt for the “smart white” option which can mimic the tone and hue of direct sunlight at different times of day. And make sure all your smart home nerve points are up to the task, with NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 router for 20% off.

ecobee Smart+ light switch features:

Ask Alexa to turn on the lights and music with this ecobee Switch+ smart switch. Its built-in speaker lets you access Amazon Alexa with voice commands, and it automatically turns off a light bulb at sunrise or when no one’s in the room. Control this ecobee Switch+ smart switch remotely from your iOS or Android device.

