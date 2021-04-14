FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 router and DOCSIS 3.1 modem falls to new low of $360 (Save $90)

-
Reg. $450 $360

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router with DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $359.97 shipped. Typically fetching $450, today’s offer amounts to $90 in savings, is $40 under our previous mention, and marking a new all-time low. NETGEAR’s 2-in-1 networking device upgrades your setup with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity as well as built-in DOCSIS 3.1 modem. On top of its 4.2Gb/s speeds, this hybrid delivers 2,500-square feet of coverage. Plus, by replacing your rental unit with this Comcast-approved modem, you’ll be able to save upwards of $168 per year. Though it’s a good idea to check with your service provider to confirm compatibility. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

For those who are actually quite happy with their current Wi-Fi setup, but don’t want to keep paying the ISP each month for those rental modems will want to check out NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 CM1000 instead. Delivering support for Gigabit Internet speeds, this modem will grant you independence from Comcast and other providers at $160.

Don’t forget that you can still save on Ubiquiti’s popular UniFi nanoHD 802.11ac access point, which has received a rare price cut down to $159. That’s alongside everything else in our networking guide, including NETGEAR’s affordable Wi-Fi 6 router at $80 and this higher-end Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 system at $100 off.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology, the NETGEAR Orbi whole home WiFi system comes with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and provides a robust smart home experience. Enjoy WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief with the perk of automatic firmware updates and save up to $168 per year by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees.

