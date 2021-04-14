NVIDIA has partnered with OBS, the “most popular broadcasting tool for streamers,” to deliver clear and crisp audio for your streams and recording. NVIDIA Broadcast, based on RTX Voice, is used by the company’s latest graphics cards to automatically eliminate loud keyboard typing, microphone static, and “just about any other unwanted noise” with the touch of a button. So, how do you use NVIDIA Broadcast with OBS, and what graphics cards are compatible? Let’s take a closer look.

NVIDIA Broadcast is still limited to RTX cards for integration into OBS

OBS is using NVIDIA Broadcast, which is similar to RTX Voice but slightly different. Broadcast, as we’ll call it from here on out, is a more full-fledged option for your streaming and recording needs that requires an RTX card to function, while RTX Voice is really focused on eliminating distracting background noises and is compatible with more GPUs. While OBS isn’t getting the full NVIDIA Broadcast feature set integrated, you’ll now be able to add a noise removal filter onto your audio inputs within the software.

How to use NVIDIA Broadcast with OBS

To use NVIDIA Broadcast with OBS, you’ll need to first download and install the NVIDIA Broadcast Audio Effects SDK, the latest Game Ready Driver, and the release client of OBS Studio 27.

With all of this set up, you’ll be able to right click on an audio source within the audio mixer in OBS, click “Filters” and then select the “+” button. From there, choose “NVIDIA Noise Removal” under “Noise Suppression” and tweak the intensity based on how loud your environment is.

Augmented reality tech is now available to developers through NVIDIA Maxine

NVIDIA released Maxine, a new software development kit, to allow teams to integrate the company’s AI-powered Broadcast and Augmented Reality technologies into their products. This is already being built into Notch Builder, StreamFX, VoiceFX, and XSplit Broadcaster, with more on the horizon I’m sure.

No RTX card? Well, RTX Voice is now available on GTX cards

NVIDIA made the switch to RTX back in 2018, leaving its beloved GTX lineup in the dust. Since then, RTX Voice has been an exclusive feature of the latest technologies, though some were able to hack it to work on 10-series GTX cards. Well, a few weeks ago, NVIDIA released RTX Voice for cards dating back to its GTX lineup, and I’ve even been able to get it to work with my GTX 970.

While this won’t give you a native in-app solution within OBS, using RTX Voice in comparison with OBS will still give you a similar experience to the method we listed above, should you need background noise removal in your streams.

