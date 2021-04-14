Upgrade your camera setup with refurb. Nikon Z5 full-frame mirrorless cameras from $899

Today only, as its Deal of the Day, Adorama is offering a selection of refurbished Z5 Full-frame Mirrorless Cameras from $899 shipped. Our favorite is the Z5 24.3MP Full-frame Mirrorless Camera with 24-50mm Lens for $1,099. For comparison, it went for $1,697 originally and fetches $1,597 right now at B&H in new condition. In all, today’s discount ushers in a $598 discount and marks the best price that we’ve tracked all time. You’ll enjoy the ability to record 4K videos with this camera and the full-frame sensor captures 24.3MP images. Plus, since it comes with a lens inside the box, you’ll be ready to capture both spring and summer memories as soon as this camera arrives. Rated 4.7/5 stars and ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for other bundles that we’re seeing on sale. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

More refurbished Nikon deals:

Do you need a new computer to edit your photos and video on? Well, Apple’s latest M1 processor is plenty powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it. You’ll find the latest M1-powered Mac mini on sale at up to $159 off. Various models are discounted here, so be sure to check them out and cash in on the savings before the prices go back up.

More about the Nikon Z5 Mirrorless Camera:

Intensely detailed 24MP full frame images and 4K UHD videos

VR image stabilization built-in for sharp, stabilized photos and videos

Superb 273 point autofocus system that can focus near the edges, detect and follow eyes (people, cats and dogs) and track subjects

Dual SD Slots

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!