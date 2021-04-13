Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $140 off with both new and cert. refurb deals from $589

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $799.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its $899 going rate, today’s offer is $99 in savings and matching our previous mention for the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of additional power under the hood. There’s also 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports to round out the package. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for some certified refurbished discounts courtesy of Apple that are taking $140 off.

Those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished offering can save even more, as Apple is currently taking as much as $140 off its latest M1 Mac mini. Pricing starts at $589 for the entry-level 8GB/256GB model, which is down from its original $699 going rate. You can also step up to same 512GB configuration noted above at $759. In either case, you’re looking at a full 1-year warranty provided by Apple as well as the standard 14-day return policy.

But if you’re looking to take the M1 action with you away from the workstation, we’re seeing some notable discounts on Apple’s other latest machines. This morning saw a new all-time low drop on Apple’s 512GB M1 MacBook Air, which is joined by a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Pro.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

