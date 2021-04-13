FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini now up to $140 off with both new and cert. refurb deals from $589

-
AmazonAppleBest Mac Deals
From $589 $140 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 512GB for $799.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its $899 going rate, today’s offer is $99 in savings and matching our previous mention for the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, but with plenty of additional power under the hood. There’s also 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt 3 ports to round out the package. Learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for some certified refurbished discounts courtesy of Apple that are taking $140 off.

Those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished offering can save even more, as Apple is currently taking as much as $140 off its latest M1 Mac mini. Pricing starts at $589 for the entry-level 8GB/256GB model, which is down from its original $699 going rate. You can also step up to same 512GB configuration noted above at $759. In either case, you’re looking at a full 1-year warranty provided by Apple as well as the standard 14-day return policy.

But if you’re looking to take the M1 action with you away from the workstation, we’re seeing some notable discounts on Apple’s other latest machines. This morning saw a new all-time low drop on Apple’s 512GB M1 MacBook Air, which is joined by a $100 discount on the latest MacBook Pro.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Mac Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide drop...
Amazon best-selling TONOR USB Microphone bundle falls t...
Gosund Wi-Fi smart home deals include dual plug 4-pack ...
Relax by the pool with this refurb. IPX8 waterproof Kin...
Add telephoto + more to your iPhone 12/mini with this 3...
TCL’s Alto 9+ AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos Soundbar retu...
HP’s 14-inch Chromebook lasts for 8.5-hours on a ...
PAC-MAN Tamagotchi virtual pet hits Amazon all-time low...
Show More Comments

Related

New low

Apple’s 512GB M1 MacBook Air is now down to a new all-time low at $100 off

$100 off Learn More
New low

INKBIRD’s highly-rated 1000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide drops to new low at $48 shipped

$48 Learn More
$60 off

Save on stress with this ergonomic adjustable height gaming desk for $281, more from $195

$281 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Sequence 2, Earth 3D, Despotism 3k, and more

FREE+ Learn More

Anker debuts new PowerConf C300, its very first webcam with 1080p 60FPS recording

Buy now Learn More
Reg. $199

Maintain your favorite knives with the 3-in-1 Angle Pro Sharpener, now $70 (Reg. $199)

$70 Learn More

Backcountry x Simms fly fishing apparel and accessory collection

Learn More
Rare savings

Ubiquiti’s popular UniFi nanoHD 802.11ac access point sees rare discount to $159

$159 Learn More