Score the 128GB OnePlus 8 5G UW unlocked Android Smartphone at $400 (Reg. $700)

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is now offering the OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Unlocked Smartphone in Onyx Black or Polar Silver for $399.99 shipped. Regularly $700 at direct, this one and similar models fetch closer to $510 at Amazon currently and is now at the lowest price we can find. This model is centered around a curved 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 4096-level auto brightness, and a special Reading Mode. The triple camera array along back includes a 48MP wide lens, 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens alongside a front 16MP selfie cam. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB of built-in storage. Rated 4+ stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details below.

A great way to protect your investment and make use of your savings here is to grab a nice Spigen Rugged Armor case designed for the OnePlus 8 5G UW. It sells for just $12 Prime shipped, carries solid ratings, and will add some peace of mind when you’re pulling out your precious OnePlus 8 on the street and elsewhere.

OnePlus deals don’t stop there either. Its anniversary sale is still in full swing with some particularly great offers on accessories and handsets. Get all of the details on that sale right here, then head over to our Android guide for more offers including Motorola’s unlocked G Stylus Smartphone.

More on the OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone:

The fast, flowing, smooth experience of the glacial green OnePlus 8 128GB 5G UW Smartphone is highlighted by a contoured body design, curved 6.55″ Fluid AMOLED Display, and 90 Hz refresh rate. OnePlus engineered the screen to feel and look natural by calibrating it for vivid and accurate color reproduction. It also features HDR10+ support, 4096-level auto brightness, and a Reading Mode for more comfortable reading, day or night.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

