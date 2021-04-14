OnePlus is now celebrating the 1-year anniversary of its now previous-generation 8 series Android smartphones by taking $200 off both the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. Pricing starts at $499 shipped for the unlocked OnePlus 8 128GB, which is down from its usual $699 going rate. That’s alongside the OnePlus 8 Pro 256GB for $699, scoring the same $200 in savings from its usual $999 price tag. In either case, these are some of the best prices to date.

OnePlus 8 series smartphones sport up to 6.78-inch QHD+ displays with upwards of 120Hz refresh rates alongside as much as 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. Both are powered by a Snapdragon 865 SoC and are backed by up to 48MP quad-sensor camera arrays. Even with the OnePlus 9 devices now available, these discounted handsets still make compelling smartphones, especially with today’s pricing. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers and you can get a closer look in our review before heading below for more highlights in the OnePlus Day sale

Also as part of the OnePlus Day sale, the brand is also taking up to 50% off nearly its entire selection of 8 series accessories. Here are some of our top picks:

Then head over to our Android guide for even more price cuts today. Woot has kicked off a series of certified refurbished Google Pixel 3/XL deals from $100, but don’t forget that the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G has received its first cash discount to $280 alongside a bundled case. And of course, you’ll want to check out all of the best app and game deals for your new device in our roundup right here.

OnePlus 8 Pro features:

Lead with Speed | 120 Hz Fluid Display – Incredibly responsive with sensational color accuracy. High-capacity 4510mAh battery – Speed up your charge with Warp Charge 30T + Warp Charge 30 Wireless with reverse wireless charging | 48 MP Quad Camera – Find your frame with a 48 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide angle camera, 3X telephoto lens with up to 30X Digital Zoom, and Color Filter Camera.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!