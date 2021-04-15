FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Motorola’s unlocked G Stylus Smartphone sees 33% price cut to $200

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Moto G Stylus 128GB Android Smartphone for $199.99 shipped. Down from its typical $300 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings, comes within $5 of the all-time low, and is the best price since November. Moto G Stylus packs a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display alongside 2-day battery life and 128GB of onboard storage. Around back there’s a 48MP triple camera system and living up to the name, Motorola completes the package with an integrated stylus for taking notes, drawing, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 4,200 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Protect your new handset by picking up this OtterBox Commuter Case for $25 at Amazon. It’ll bring some extra peace of mind into the mix for defending against drops and other potential damage while still sporting a slim design. If you plan on picking up the Moto G Stylus for your kids or another family member, spending just a portion of your savings this way will surely pay off in the long run.

Otherwise, go give our Android guide a look for plenty of other notable price cuts. The OnePlus 8/Pro anniversary sale is still live with $200 off handsets starting at $499 alongside up to 50% off select accessories. But then be sure to check out all of the best app and game deals to load up your new device, as well.

Moto G Stylus features:

With its 48 MP, AI-powered triple camera system, moto g stylus captures outstanding shots in every situation. Sharper, brighter low-light photos with a 48 MP1 main sensor featuring Night Vision. Thrilling ultra-wide action videos. And incredibly detailed close-up shots up to 2cm away.

