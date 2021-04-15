Apple discounts Game of Thrones, Planet Earth, more from $10 in latest TV show sale

Following up its Academy-Award-winning movie sale from earlier in the week, Apple is back today with a batch of TV show discounts. Ranging from the lowest prices of the year on HBO’s iconic Game of Thrones down to $15 per season to Anthony Bourdain shows and other docuseries, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Headlining all of the TV show deals this week, Apple is discounting each season of Game of Thrones down to $14.99 each. Normally you’d pay upwards of $25 for digital ownership of the acclaimed HBO series, with today’s offer marking the best price of the year and one of the lowest to date otherwise.

Alongside all of the Game of Thrones discounts today, Apple is also marking down the prices of various travel-themed programs ranging from Anthony Bourdain series to BBC docuseries and more. Here are some of our top picks.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of Academy-Award-winning films in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like Titanic, Forrest Gump, Birdman, and more on sale, prices start at $1.

