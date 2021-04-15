FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple discounts Game of Thrones, Planet Earth, more from $10 in latest TV show sale

-
AppleMedia
Save now From $10

Following up its Academy-Award-winning movie sale from earlier in the week, Apple is back today with a batch of TV show discounts. Ranging from the lowest prices of the year on HBO’s iconic Game of Thrones down to $15 per season to Anthony Bourdain shows and other docuseries, everything on sale today will become a permanent part of your digital collection. Head below for all of our top picks.

Apple’s latest TV show series sale now live

Headlining all of the TV show deals this week, Apple is discounting each season of Game of Thrones down to $14.99 each. Normally you’d pay upwards of $25 for digital ownership of the acclaimed HBO series, with today’s offer marking the best price of the year and one of the lowest to date otherwise.

Alongside all of the Game of Thrones discounts today, Apple is also marking down the prices of various travel-themed programs ranging from Anthony Bourdain series to BBC docuseries and more. Here are some of our top picks.

And then don’t forget that you can still save on a collection of Academy-Award-winning films in the iTunes sale that Apple kicked off earlier in the week. With highlights like Titanic, Forrest Gump, Birdman, and more on sale, prices start at $1.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Media

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Stream three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE ...
Snap Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet onto...
Pre-order paradise with Animal Crossing: New Horizons...
AirPods Pro fall to $197 with ANC, Hey Siri, more (Save...
Microsoft’s latest $5 movie sale includes Maze Ru...
Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Ca...
Apple Watch Series 6 styles go on sale at Amazon with u...
Save up to $249 on Apple’s unlocked iPhone 11 Pro...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: 13-inch MacBook Air 512GB $1,179, iPad Air hits all-time low, Apple Watch from $170, more

Learn More

Amazon and Anker team up to make Echo Buds Charging Pad that also tops off a smartphone

Order Now! Learn More
$30 value

Stream three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for FREE if you’re a new member ($30 value)

FREE Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 15, 2021 – Anker Gold Box from $11, MagSafe Leather Wallet $50, more

Listen now
Reg. $700

Score the 128GB OnePlus 8 5G UW unlocked Android Smartphone at $400 (Reg. $700)

$400 Learn More
Save 33%

Razer’s Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse returns to all-time low at $100 (Save 33%)

$100 Learn More
Reg. $40

Zelda BotW Hardcover collector’s book with atlas and map poster now $25 (Reg. up to $40)

$25 Learn More

GAP cuts up to 70% off select styles + extra 30% off your order: shorts, t-shirts, more

Learn More