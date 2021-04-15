Snap Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet onto your iPhone 12 at $50

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new MagSafe iPhone Leather Wallet for $50.02 shipped in various styles. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low on any color and beats our previous mention by about $1. As one of Apple’s latest accessories meant to go with the new iPhone 12 lineup, its Leather Wallet will snap right onto the back of your handset thanks to MagSafe integration. It’s compatible with everything from the 12 Pro Max to 12 mini and is comprised of genuine leather with room for several IDs, credit cards, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who can live without the first-party Apple stylings will want to check out the Spigen Valentinus Magnetic Wallet instead. This ID and bank card holder delivers sustainable vegan leather build with room for two cards and much of the same magnetic design of the official MagSafe model. But at $25, it’s just half the price of Apple’s version.

And speaking of MagSafe, this morning saw Belkin’s new 15W 3-in-1 Charger with official support for the magnetic wireless standard drop in price for only the second time to $122. That’s alongside the first discount of any kind on Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case at $55, as well as everything else in our Apple guide.

Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet features:

Designed with both style and function in mind, the iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe is the perfect way to keep your ID and credit cards close at hand.Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone. You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you. The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for credit cards.

