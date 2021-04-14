FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case sees first discount to $55

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for $54.99 shipped in California Poppy. Normally fetching $59, like you’ll pay for other styles, today’s offer marks the very first price cut on these official iPhone 12/Pro cases and a new all-time low, as well. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Then don’t forget that you can complete your iPhone 12 Pro kit by taking advantage of some other official MagSafe accessory deals that are still live. Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is still marked down for one of the first times to $50 at Amazon, delivering a place to hold IDs or bank cards. Not to mention, the in-house MagSafe Charger itself is still sitting at $34, as well.

But then don’t forget to check out all of the other discounts in our Apple guide today, as well. Nomad’s new stainless steel MagSafe Mount is also worth a look for those seeking a more premium iPhone 12 charging experience, as well as Anker’s first collection of MagSafe cases that are now available from $19.

Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

