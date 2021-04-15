FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Belkin’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger on sale for only second time at $122 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger for $122.24 shipped. Down from its $150 going rate, today’s offer is only the second notable discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best to date. This 3-in-1 charging station from Belkin arrives with a built-in 15W MagSafe pad for wirelessly refueling your iPhone 12. Perfect for tidying up the desk or nightstand, it arrives with an integrated Apple Watch charging puck and a secondary 5W Qi pad on the base for powering up AirPods and the like. As a #1 new release, it carries a 3.9/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. I’ve also been personally using this one for a few months and can highly recommend it. More details below.

Today’s price cut brings the featured 3-in-1 charger from Belkin to a more affordable price than Apple’s own MagSafe Duo, making it all the more notable of an offer. But to save even more, you could just opt for the comparatively more affordable MagSafe Charger at $34, letting you unjust the same 15W speeds but without the added Apple Watch or AirPods charging capabilities.

Or just skip the official MagSafe offerings by going with these CHOETECH magnetic wireless chargers which are up to 30% off. Delivering much of the same functionality as Apple’s in-house model, these will magnetically snap onto your device while providing 7.5W of power. And starting at $18, they’re more affordable models, too.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Rethink how you charge. MagSafe for iPhone 12 now simplifies your charging experience. This ultra-convenient solution delivers the fastest possible charge up to 15W to your new iPhone 12. Leveraging the power of MagSafe technology, you just place your iPhone 12 on the charging stand for a secure, aligned connection in portrait or landscape mode.

